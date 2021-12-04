 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Wolves vs. Liverpool

Contributors: Liverpool Offside Staff
/ new

Liverpool head to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers following their mid-week dismantling of local rivals Everton as they look to keep pace with their rivals for the title at the top of the Premier League. Wolves, meanwhile, have climbed into the top half of the table following a slow start and have lost just once in their past five games. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday afternoon’s match.

5 Total Updates Since
Nov 30, 2021, 2:00pm GMT