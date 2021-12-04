Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Wolves vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers following their mid-week dismantling of local rivals Everton as they look to keep pace with their rivals for the title at the top of the Premier League. Wolves, meanwhile, have climbed into the top half of the table following a slow start and have lost just once in their past five games. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday afternoon’s match.
Nov 30, 2021, 2:00pm GMT
Nov 30, 2021, 2:00pm GMT
December 4
Wolves vs Liverpool How to Watch and Liveblog
Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League match at Wolves with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.
December 3
Klopp Not Planning Heavy Rotation Against Wolverhampton
Despite playing Wednesday night, Liverpool’s manager is likely to field a strong starting lineup against Wolves tomorrow.
December 3
Mo Salah in the Spotlight Ahead of Busy December
The Egyptian can’t stop scoring at the minute, and Wolves’ stingy back line is his newest test
December 3
Preview: Wolves vs. Liverpool
December is here and Liverpool are once again playing every five minutes.
November 30
Jürgen Klopp Believes Injured Liverpool Players are Nearing Return
The Reds boss updated the status of Joe Gomez, Naby Keïta, Curtis Jones, and Roberto Firmino today.