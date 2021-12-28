Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Liverpool travel south to face Leicester City at the King Power stadium in their final game of the 2021 calendar year as they look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table as the clubs head into 2022.

The two sides met a week ago in the League Cup, with a heavily rotated Liverpool side consisting primarily of youth players and fringe first teamers took a first-choice Leicester group to penalties and won to advance to the semi-finals of England’s second cup compeition.

For Leicester, that game was followed up by a league match against Man City on Boxing Day—with Liverpool given a temporary reprieve when their game against Leeds United was postponed due to a Covid outbreak at that club—which adds further challenge to today’s game for Brendan Rodgers.

A win will keep the Reds potentially one win off the pace being set by City while Leicester currently sit on the fringes of the top half and will need to win to ensure they head into 2022 in those positions.