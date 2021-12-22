League Cup 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Liverpool welcome Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City to Anfield in the quarter-finals of the League Cup, otherwise known by its corporately branded moniker the Carabao Cup, with a spot in the semi-finals in January on the line.

The Reds have won four of their last five games in all competitions and made it to this stage by defeating Preston in the Round of 16 and Norwich in the third round. Leicester beat Brighton on penalties in the last round and Millwall before that to reach the quarter-final.

The two sides are set to meet again in Premier League action in just a week, with a game at Leicester’s King Power Stadium set for the 28th of the month, just 48 hours after Leicester face Manchester City and the Jürgen Klopp’s Reds take on Leeds.

Elsewhere in the League Cup quarter-finals, Arsenal beat Sunderland on Tuesday while Brentford face Chelsea and Spurs host West Ham this afternoon, with those two games set to kick off at the same time as Liverpool and Leicester’s.