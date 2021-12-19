Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Totteneham vs. Liverpool

Liverpool travel south to London to take on Tottenham in the final Premier League game of weekend and one of just four surviving matches after Covid outbreaks at multiple clubs as Omicron spreads through England forced the cancellation of six ties.

Despite that and that by the latest reports three Liverpool players and two Tottenham players will miss the match due to having returned positive tests, it appears that the game will go ahead as scheduled from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Liverpool will be looking for three points to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table—and hoping that a 100% vaccination rate will mean no more players become unavailable to Jürgen Klopp before the match kicks off.

Tottenham have already had two games postponed due to the latest Covid wave and a third postponement could cause them major schedule issues down the road. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for all the news and full coverage of today’s match.