Title challengers Liverpool welcome the relegation-threatened sportswashing public relations wing of a human rights-abusing petrostate, aka Newcastle United, to Anfield in mid-week Premier League action as the holiday fixture list ramps up.

A win for the in-form home side would keep the Reds a point off current league leaders Manchester City, while struggling Newcastle United are in desperate need of a result if they’re to avoid slipping even deeper into the relegation zone.

Liverpool have won their past five league games and a pair of Champions League ties following their last setback, a loss to West Ham on November 7th that stands as their only defeat of the season to date in any competition.

Newcastle, on the other hand, won their first and only game in any competition to date against Burnley two league rounds ago on December 4th—then promptly lost their next game when they were hammered 4-0 by Leicester City.

Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Thursday night’s action.