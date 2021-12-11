Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield for the first time as a manager as he brings a revitalised Aston Villa who have won three of their past four to take on Jürgen Klopp’s title-challenging Liverpool in Premier League action. Under Gerrard, Villa have climbed to 11th in the table, just one point off cracking the top half, while Liverpool are themselves just a point behind league leaders Man City in the 2021-22 title race. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday’s match.