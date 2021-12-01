Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Everton vs. Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool head across Stanley Park to take on Everton and former manager Rafa Benitez in the first Merseyside Derby of the 2021-22 Premier League season. A win for the title-challenging Reds will keep them in the mix at the very top of the table while the Blues have slipped in recent weeks and a few more bad results could have them in the relegation battle. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday night’s match.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Nov 29, 2021, 9:30pm GMT
Nov 29, 2021, 9:30pm GMT
-
December 1
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool Look Forward to “Hostile” Goodison Park
The Liverpool fullback says he always enjoys playing away against Everton in the Merseyside Derby.
-
November 30
Preview: Everton vs. Liverpool
It’s a Merseyside derby with an emotional twist.
-
November 30
Rafa Benitz Calls for Fan Support After Poor Results as Liverpool Looms
The Everton manager says the Blues will need their fans behind them on Wednesday in the Merseyside Derby.
-
November 30
Jürgen Klopp Believes Injured Liverpool Players are Nearing Return
The Reds boss updated the status of Joe Gomez, Naby Keïta, Curtis Jones, and Roberto Firmino today.
-
November 29
Historical Site on the Market for Just Under £4 Million
The Sandon, which sits just outside Anfield, is a historic site for the founding of Merseyside’s two major clubs.