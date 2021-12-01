Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Everton vs. Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool head across Stanley Park to take on Everton and former manager Rafa Benitez in the first Merseyside Derby of the 2021-22 Premier League season. A win for the title-challenging Reds will keep them in the mix at the very top of the table while the Blues have slipped in recent weeks and a few more bad results could have them in the relegation battle. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday night’s match.