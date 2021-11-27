Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Liverpool and manager Jürgen Klopp welcome Southampton and Ralph Hasenhüttl to Anfield as the Reds look to keep pace with Chelsea and Manchester City in the battle for the Premier League title while the Saints look to get back to their winning ways and continue to drag themselves away from the bottom of the table following a setback against Norwich City last time out. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday afternoon’s match.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Nov 26, 2021, 12:03pm GMT
Nov 26, 2021, 12:03pm GMT
-
November 27
Liverpool vs Southampton How to Watch and Liveblog
Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Southampton with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.
-
November 27
Klopp Talk: Elliott’s Return Will Not Be Rushed
Jürgen Klopp sees Harvey Elliott as a long-term prospect and won’t jeopardize his future by rushing to have him return from his ankle injury.
-
November 26
Preview: Liverpool vs. Southampton
After making it 15 points from 15 in Europe, Liverpool look to put the pressure on rivals in the league.
-
November 26
Kostas Tsimikas Enjoys His ‘Healthy Competition’ with Andy Robertson
The self-christened "Greek Scouser" has shown his talents this season.