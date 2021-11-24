Champions League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Porto

Liverpool welcome FC Porto to Anfield for the fifth match of the Champions League group stages. The Reds have already advanced, securing first place in the group after just four games, while the Portuguese side need a win to keep their hopes alive for finishing second. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday evening’s match.
Nov 22, 2021, 2:00pm GMT
Nov 22, 2021, 2:00pm GMT
November 24
Liverpool vs. Porto How to Watch and Liveblog
Live coverage of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Porto with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.
November 23
Preview: Liverpool vs. Porto
The Reds have the luxury of a dead rubber at the earliest possible stage of the competition and are likely to take advantage.
November 23
Joël Matip: “I’m Never Really Satisfied with Myself”
Despite his consistently stellar play, the Liverpool centre half insists there are plenty of things he’d like to improve about his game.
November 23
Liverpool Manager Jürgen Klopp Hints at Rotation for Porto Match
Wednesday’s Champions League tie against FC Porto comes with the Reds already qualified for the knockout rounds.
November 23
Klopp Encouraged By Positive Minamino Performance
The substitute scored a goal within minutes of entering the game against Arsemal.
November 22
Tyler Morton Buzzing After “Surreal” Liverpool Premier League Debut
The 19-year-old academy product made his third appearance of the season for the Reds and first in the league.