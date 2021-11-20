Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield in a match that could have top four implications with the Reds slipping down the standings in recent weeks after a strong start to the season and the Gunners clawing their way back up the table after a poor start. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday’s headlining Premier League match.
Nov 17, 2021, 2:06pm GMT
November 20
Liverpool vs. Arsenal How to Watch and Liveblog
Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Arsenal with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.
November 20
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool & Arsenal Both In For Striker Alexander Isak
The young Real Sociedad striker is rumored to be on offer for around £60 million.
November 20
Arteta: “Going To Anfield Is Always A Test”
Arsenal’s manager spoke on the difficulty of getting a result at Anfield thanks to the energy and atmosphere Jürgen Klopp has helped create.
November 19
Klopp Talk: Contract, International Breaks, and Winter Loans
Jürgen Klopp was no-nonsense in his pre-Arsenal Press Conference
November 19
Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Jürgen Klopp and the Reds welcome Mikel Arteta’s Gunners to Anfield with a top four place on the line.
November 19
Jurgen Klopp Praises Arsenal’s ‘Young and Exciting Players’
The gaffer offers his thoughts as Liverpool kick off a hectic festival season packed with fixtures.
November 18
Insight Into Saturday’s Liverpool vs. Arsenal Clash from The Short Fuse
A Liverpool fan and an Arsenal fan walk into a (virtual) bar....
November 17
Arsenal Receive Aubameyang Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Match
The forward missed Gabon’s World Cup qualifier on Tuesday but is expected to face Liverpool on Saturday.