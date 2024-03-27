Conor Bradley “Absolutely Buzzing” After Winner for Northern Ireland

The rapid rise of Conor Bradley that began with his first team breakthrough for Liverpool over the winter has carried over to the international level, where the 20-year-old earned a pair of starts and impressed for Northern Ireland over the March break.

A full ninety at right back in a strong performance in a 1-1 draw against Romania on Friday evening was followed up by a start pushed higher up the pitch on Tuesday night against Scotland in a game that saw the youngster score the only goal to win the night 1-0.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Bradley said following the match. “I don’t think I could even dream it would go the way it did. To get a 1-0 win, it’s fantastic, a great night all round. I was just hoping it would go in and I was buzzing when I’ve seen it go in the top corner.

Unfortunately for Bradley, his emergence won’t earn a place at the 2024 Euros, with Northern Ireland having failed to qualify for the summer tournament. However, for the player there will be Nations League matches to look forward to in the autumn.

Before then, too, there will be plenty of chances with Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury issues and last night’s blow to Andy Robertson ensuring he will be key to the Reds’ chances as they push for Premier League and Europa League glory.