Liverpool Internationals Round-Up: Three Reds Score On Busy Friday

The big winner on international duty on Friday was Dominik Szoboszlai. He captained Hungary to a 1-0 friendly win against Turkey. Szoboszlai got the only goal of the game, scoring a penalty for his country at the beginning of the second half.

Elsewhere, it was Red-on-Red fire when Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands took on Andy Robertson’s Scotland in another friendly. Netherlands came out on top, winning 4-0. Gakpo set up two of his country’s goals. He was also the only player who got a bit of a rest, coming off at 82 minutes.

Luis Díaz assisted Colombia’s goal to put them past Spain 1-0 in another friendly in London.

Alexis Mac Allister played 25 minutes in Argentina’s 3-0 victory against El Salvador.

Conor Bradley put in 90 minutes for Northern Ireland in their 1-1 draw against Romania.

Finally, Harvey Elliott notched two goals for the England U21s in their 5-1 U21 Euro qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Saturday sees Caoimhin Kelleher’s Republic of Ireland, Joe Gomez’s England, and Ibrahima Konaté’s France all participate in friendlies around Europe.