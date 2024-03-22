Liverpool Internationals Update: Tsimikas Helps Greece Earn Play-Off Spot

Liverpool players around the globe have begun playing in their March international contests on Thursday. First to go were Kostas Tsimikas with Greece and Wataru Endo with Japan.

Greece annihilated Kazakhstan 5-0 in Athens, scoring four of their goals in the first half before finishing with one more in the second for good measure. The teams are playing for a place in this summer’s European Championship.

Tsimikas played all 90 minutes of the contest, and the left-back even contributed an assist. His cross at the end of the first half reached teammate Dimitrios Kourbelis, who headed it in for the fourth goal.

This victory means that Greece has made it to the play-off game against Georgia taking place on Tuesday. If they win, they’ll be slotted into group F with Czechia, Portugal, and Turkey.

Meanwhile, captain Wataru Endo played around 30 minutes in Japan’s 1-0 victory against Korea DPR. They’re in the second round of Asian World Cup 2026 qualifying. The game’s lone goal came early on in the match before Endo’s introduction. The defensive midfielder was put on to successfully help his team defend their slim lead.

The Liverpool players to see international friendly action on Friday will be Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk for Netherlands taking on Andy Robertson’s Scotland. Conor Bradley and Northern Ireland play Romania. Finally, Dominik Szoboszlai and Hungary face off against Turkey at home.