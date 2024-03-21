Joe Gomez Talks About His Current Top Form and Return to England National Team

Joe Gomez is one of those unfortunate players whose injury history has continually stopped any momentum he builds in the team. However, this season, he enjoyed a long spell of fitness, and he’s taken advantage of the opportunities this has provided him all over Liverpool’s defense.

Injuries to Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konaté, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have meant lots of openings for Gomez to jump in and fill the space.

“I’m really enjoying my football,” Gomez said in a press conference for England duty. “Obviously we had a good phase at the club when we won the league and so on. But obviously this year has been different for me, playing in different places. It’s hard for me to judge. I was obviously younger and enjoying it then, playing centre-half mostly. I’m definitely enjoying it.”

These good performances have also led to him being called up to the England National Team for the first time since 2020.

When asked if the versatility he’s shown this season could have contributed to him being recalled, he said, “Maybe. Honestly, I’m just taking in this squad, this camp. It would probably be a bit premature for me to think ahead to that point. I’m just enjoying my football, I’m enjoying playing different positions.

“Obviously first and foremost I’d see myself as a centre-half, but then with age and with time take it [other roles] in your stride and I’ve enjoyed that. Embracing the opportunities that I’ve got – considering my past – is the main thing and what will be, will be.”

England have two friendlies scheduled for the March international break, both at Wembley. The first one is against Brazil on Saturday and the second is against Belgium on Tuesday.