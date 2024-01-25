Klopp on Salah Furore: “I Cannot Be Part of That Discussion”

Jürgen Klopp’s previous announcement that Liverpool FC attacker Mohamed Salah would return to Merseyside for treatment continues to ruffle feathers. It appears that our manager jumped the gun a bit with that statement and that plans were still in the works at the time.

That resulted in a bit of a kerfuffle, with some Egyptian fans blaming the German manager for the arrangement and questioning their star player’s commitment to the cause. Ibrahim Khadra of beIN Sports asked Klopp about this issue after the Fulham game, and our manager was happy to clear the air:

"If someone questions the loyalty of Mo Salah, because Mo Salah is the most loyal Egyptian I have ever met!"



Jürgen Klopp hits back at the suggestions that the Egyptian King is not loyal to his country!



“I cannot be part of that discussion.” “Egypt and Liverpool have exactly the same interest – we want Mo Salah, as quick as possible, fit.” “If he is fit… if he stays there and they can’t do the proper treatment, that will just delay everything; especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament. So we bring him here, not because we want to take him away from Egypt, but to offer the best medical treatment. It’s all we want.” “It’s all agreed. If Egypt goes to the final and Mo is fit, it’s always clear, he goes back. 100%. Mo wants that, we want that, we don’t plan with Mo and think we can do a little bit here or there. We’re completely honest.” “If I said something too early… what I said (I didn’t announce it) was ‘I think it’s agreed’. I have so many things to do and so many things going on around me, and sometimes it’s like… ‘oh right, it’s not agreed, I think it’s a plan – that’s what I heard’.” “The rest is whatever some people make of it. If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah, he should ask himself if his loyalty is right because Mo Salah is the most loyal Egyptian I’ve definitely ever met in my life.”

It’s... much ado over nothing. Klopp was a bit flippant with his words, but as he has clarified, it was in the works at that time. Besides, the man can’t play. In the meantime, it’s crucial that he gets to rehab the injury with the best care available. If Egypt can make it to the final without Salah, he’ll be first on the plane back to play if he’s fit. That much is certain.