Lijnders on Jones: “You Have Eyes, No?”

At Liverpool FC’s pre-game presser before the second leg of the League Cup semi-finals against Fulham, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders had lots of good news to share, mostly in the form of positive injury updates for Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones.

He also had this zinger loaded up and ready to go when he was asked about Jones’ lack of involvement with the English senior squad:

“It is a no brainer. You have eyes, no? If you are top of the league and one of the most decisive players in the team, the player who with and without the ball sets the tone and takes the initiative and always shows up, then.”

I’m a big fan of the Liverpool coaching staff insinuating that Gareth Southgate is an idiot at every opportunity they can. Jones has not been capped by England at the senior level yet, although he spent last summer helping the U-21s win the Euros. With Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice nailed on as starters, there’s a spot in that midfield up for grabs. Kalvin Phillips will attempt to make it his once again with a loan move to West Ham United, but young Curtis has a pretty good shot at taking it if he continues on this rich vein of form.