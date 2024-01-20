Mohamed Salah Injury Not As Serious As Initially Feared

Mohamed Salah, the talismanic winger for both club and country, pulled up with a knock in Egypt’s last match out against Ghana, and had to be substituted early.

Thankfully, it appears to just be a hamstring strain, and that Salah should be fit to play for his country, should they progress to the quarterfinals of the AFCON (or, just as importantly, to return to Liverpool and face off against either Chelsea and/or Arsenal).

He has, however, been ruled out of Egypt’s next two fixtures: Monday vs. group leaders Cape Verde, and—should they advance—their to be determined Round of 16 opponent, set to take place between January 27th to 31st.

“The X-rays that Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, underwent, showed that he suffered a hamstring strain,” a statement by the Egyptian Football Association read.

“And he will miss the team’s next two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations against Cape Verde, and then the round of 16 match in the event of qualification.”

Hopefully Mo is not rushed back too quickly and returns to Liverpool in good health. We have a league to win, Mo.