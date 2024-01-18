Mohamed Salah Injured on International Duty

In potentially devastating news, Mohamed Salah has picked up a knock serious enough to force him off the pitch in Egypt’s group stage game with Ghana. It is currently unclear exactly what the nature of the injury is, but there was no contact with any other players, nor the characteristic pull-up of a muscle pull, as the 31-year old sat down following a failed counter-attack.

The Liverpool top scorer has cut a frustrated figure in the game and a half he’s featured for the Pharaohs in this year’s African Cup of Nations, and, although he assisted the first goal — very fortuitously, one feels compelled to point out — and scored the second from the penalty spot in the opener against Mozambique, appeared discouraged throughout, a trend that continued for 45 shot-less minutes against Ghana.

Whether Salah has been nursing an injury throughout the tournament or is simply jaded from featuring in 34 games for club and country already this season is hard to say, but all fans can do now is cross their fingers that whether Egypt can overcome their slow start to the competition or not, Salah will be back on Merseyside in one piece whenever he does return.