Liverpool Internationals: Robertson, Bajcetic, and Jota

We’ve made it halfway through the worst and most idiotic international break of the year, which comes just as leagues all across Europe are just starting to ramp up. Thanks FIFA.

First up is Scotland, captained by Andy Robertson, who extended their perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying efforts with a 3-0 win over Cyprus. That’s now 5 wins out of 5 with just one goal conceded in a group that includes Spain. Robbo, who was deployed at right back for a change, played the full 90 minutes.

Speaking of Spain, Stefan Bajcetic made his debut for the Spain U21s, coming off the bench for the final 25 minutes of action in the 6-0 win over Malta. While we Liverpool fans generally fret over injuries during international break, Bajcetic could certainly use the minutes in his legs after missing out on preseason due to injury.

Lastly, Diogo Jota was an unused sub in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Slovakia. They instead started some washed up player who doesn’t even play in a real league up top. I guess they don’t like goals.

Next up, England play Ukraine, which is no longer our concern thanks to one player departing for the aforementioned “not a real league” and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s “injury.”

Hopefully the remainder of the international Reds make it back safely from their little exercises.