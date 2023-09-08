Reds International Round Up: Cody Gakpo Scores in Netherlands Victory

Three first half goals were all that was needed to let the Netherlands coast to a 3-0 victory over Greece on Thursday. Cody Gakpo played 65 minutes and scored their second goal of the night. Virgil van Dijk captained the team and played all 90 minutes. Kostas Tsimikas was on the other end of the night, playing the whole game for Greece.

Both teams are tied on 6 points in group B, behind leaders France. However, Greece has played one more game and are also trailing in goal difference by two goals.

Below them is the Republic of Ireland in the fourth place spot. Caoimhin Kelleher was an unused substitute watching from the bench as his team fell 2-0 against France.

Elsewhere, Dominik Szoboszlai captained Hungary to a 2-1 comeback win against Serbia. The Hungarians made up for an early own goal with two goals in quick succession in the 34th and 36th minutes. This win put them atop group G with 10 points and gave them a three point cushion over Serbia.

On Friday, Brazil hosts Bolivia for the first round of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. In Euros qualifying, Andy Robertson’s Scotland travels to Cyprus while Diogo Jota and Portugal take on Slovakia.