International Update: Jota Soars in Massive Portugal Victory

Diogo Jota had a massive night against Luxembourg. The attacker starred in Portugal’s stunning 9-0 victory, scoring twice and providing one assist. The team was without Cristiano Ronaldo, but that didn’t matter on the night.

Jota scored in the 57th and 77th minutes and assisted Ricardo Jorta in the 67th minute. That’s some very soothing symmetry in addition to an outstanding performance. Portugal face little resistance in group J, going up against Iceland, Luxembourg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, and Liechtenstein. It’s unsurprising that they have dominated their group, winning all six of their qualifiers without conceding a single goal.

In other news, Andy Robertson’s Scotland lost to England 3-1 in an international friendly. Robertson played all 90 minutes. The poor scoreline is likely a big come down for Scotland, who are currently undefeated atop group A. Their biggest threat, Spain, are six points behind them, albeit with an extra game still to play.

With those games in the bag, the Reds have all finished performing their international duties for September and will head back to Merseyside in order to prepare for Saturday’s early match against Wolves.