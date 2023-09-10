Liverpool Internationals: Wataru Endo Captains, Darwin Nunez Assists

The international break trudges on, but luckily it’s over soon and Premier League football returns in a week.

The Reds out for international duty have been doing pretty well. There were wins for Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota representing Scotland, Spain, and Portugal respectively.

Wataru Endo was captain for the Japanese national side in a 4-1 win over Germany in an international friendly. The game was played in Wolfsburg. Japan are due to face the Turkish national side next on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, our Chaotic Uruguayan, Darwin Nunez faced Chile in a 2026 World Cup qualifier game. The Uruguayan national side is currently coached by legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa. Uruguay won the game 3-1, and Nunez contributed two assists.

Alisson Becker played in Brazil’s game against Bolivia, and was an unused substitute while Brazil won 5-1.

Liverpool face Wolves in the Premier League next Saturday at the Molineux Stadium after the current international break concludes.