Liverpool Women World Cup Update: Japan Through, Republic of Ireland Out

The fates of Niamh Fahey’s Republic of Ireland and Fuka Nagano’s Japan have been sealed with their three group games completed. It’s victory for Nagano and a crushing defeat for Fahey.

Republic of Ireland had the misfortune of being placed in the group of death, group B, with co-hosts Australia, Olympic gold medal winners Canada, and Nigeria. They managed to pick up a point in their three games, thanks to a goalless draw with Nigeria. However, that still put them in the bottom of the table. In fact, also gone are dark horse contenders Canada. Instead, Nigeria has made it through to the round of 16 along with Australia, who topped the group.

In better news, Fuka Nagano and Japan clinched the top spot in group C, winning all of their games without conceding a single goal. Behind them was Spain, and the two teams going home from that group are Costa Rica and Zambia.

Japan will face Norway in the round of 16 match happening on Sunday at 8PM NZST / Saturday at 4AM EST.

The other big group stage shocker, aside from Canada’s exit, was Marta and Brazil not making the cut in group F. Instead, Jamaica, lead by the incredible Bunny Shaw, shocked the world by forcing Brazil to a goalless draw and getting the runners up spot behind France.