Curtis Jones Wins U21 European Championship for England

The England U21 squad won their European Championship final on July 8, and the scorer of the sole winning goal was Scouser Curtis Jones.

The match was played at the Batumi Arena in Georgia against Spain and the English squad won the game 1-0 with a goal from Jones just past the halftime mark.

Jones completed 94% of his passes, the highest percentage of any midfielder in the tournament. He also bagged the Player of the Match award.

Fellow Liverpool team member Harvey Elliott came off the bench in the second half to join Jones on the pitch. Also in the squad were Premier League players Anthony Gordon, Levi Colwill and Morgan Gibbs-White.

This was the England squad’s sixth consecutive clean sheet in the tournament.

“The manner in which this England squad has progressed through the tournament has been hugely impressive, and to do it without conceding a goal is simply remarkable,” said the FA’s chief executive, Mark Bullingham, according to the Guardian.

This was the first time that England has won this trophy since 1984, and it has created optimism for what the young players can do as they come up the ranks to help the national squad and their respective clubs.