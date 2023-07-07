Curtis Jones Named Player of the Match in U21 European Championship semi-final

Curtis Jones played in the England Under-21’s European Championship semifinal against Israel in which the English team won 3-0. The young Scouser is delighted to advance to the final alongside fellow Red, Harvey Elliott.

“I just want to say thank you to the whole team and the staff as well because they have done a great job. We’re in the final now and I think it will be a good one”, said Jones.

Jones played 88 minutes of the semi-final game while Elliott played off the bench in the second half as a substitute.

“Israel are a good side. In the group game against them [that England won 2-0], they pressed us and we managed to play around them a bit”, said Jones.

“In this one, they sat back and made it hard. But we came through, and that’s what a good team does.”

The final will be played against Spain on Saturday.

“The stats speak for themselves: we’re scoring goals and not conceding and not giving away chances”, Jones added with confidence.

“We’re a well-organised team as well so the final will be good. It’ll be tough, of course, but we’re ready.”