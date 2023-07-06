 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jones and Elliott Reach Euro U21s Final

England cruised to a 3-0 victory against Israel, powered by a man of the match performance from Curtis.

Israel v England: Semi Final - UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

England are through to the final of the U21 European Championships after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Israel at Batumi Arena in Georgia.

Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White missed a penalty but made amends by opening the scoring in the 43rd minute before Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer scored in the second half.

Reported Liverpool FC target Levil Colwill featured in defence, while Harvey Elliott came off the bench for a 16-minute cameo. But Curtis Jones shone brightest, with a 88-minute man-of-the-match performance.

Curtis looked comfortable in the middle of the park, dictating play and being very tidy on the ball. He was excellent with his positioning, and his distribution ensured that England were constantly on the attack.

Jones finally made that step up we had been waiting for last season, with some wonderful performances down the stretch as Liverpool chased down 4th spot unsuccessfully. Expect him to play a big part in Liverpool’s success this coming season.

