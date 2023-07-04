Curtis Jones Features As England U21s Progress To UEFA Semifinals Over Portugal

Curtis Jones has built on his strong finish to the club season with Liverpool with a series of good performances for the England U21 team. Jones played the full match in each of the team’s first two matches of the group stages as England breezed to qualification for the knockout rounds. He was rested in the third match, but came right back for the quarterfinal against Portugal.

While Curtis Jones was in the starting lineup, Harvey Elliott was not in the squad at all after scoring a brilliant solo goal against Germany. His absence was apparently pre-planned for a family engagement.

Jones and England controlled the first half of the match, with former Everton (ugh) and current Newcastle (double ugh) striker Anthony Gordon knocking home a feed from Morgan Gibbs-White in the 34th minute. Portugal took hold of the match in the second half, but the Three Lions were able to weather the storm and see the match out to advance to the semifinals.

England will now have a rematch with Israel, with England comfortable coming out on top 2-0 in the second match of the group stages. Israel knocked off hosts Georgia on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.