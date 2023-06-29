 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Harvey Elliott Scores Solo Goal Against Germany

Y’all must have forgot.

By dxtehsecks
England v Germany - UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool FC’s Harvey Elliott trended on social media after he scored a brilliant individual goal on Wednesday evening to help England defeat Germany 2-0. This was the final group game of the U21 European Championship for England. Teammate Curtis Jones was an unused substitute for Lee Carsley’s team, who had already secured top spot.

Picking up the ball in his own half, the 20-year-old embarked on a voyage across the German side of the pitch before slotting the ball into the net.

England will now face Portugal in the quarter-finals on Sunday evening.

Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros and the Czech Republic was also in action, but suffered elimination after a late goal from Israel denied them a place in the knockouts.

Israel’s Omri Gandelman’s 82nd-minute goal led to a 1-0 defeat for the Czechs, putting them in third place in the group, and ending their tournament run.

