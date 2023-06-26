Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Vitezslav Jaros Feature In European U21 Championships

While the Men’s senior national teams are finally getting a break this summer, the European U21 Championships are just getting ramped up. Several Liverpool players are involved in the tournament. Regular Liverpool senior team midfielders Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are a part of the England squad, while Vítězslav Jaroš is a goalkeeper for the Czech Republic.

Both England and the Czech Republic are in Group C of the tournament, and the two squads faced off in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday. Curtis Jones, who had a strong run of form for Liverpool to finish off the club season, started in midfield for the Three Lions while Harvey Elliott was on the bench. Jaros, who has spent most of his senior team career out on loan, started in net for the Czechs. England comfortably won the match 2-0, with Jones going the full 90. Jaros made two saves in the losing effort, and Harvey Elliott did not make it off the bench.

Both teams were in action again on Sunday, with England taking on Israel while the Czech Republic faced Germany. Curtis Jones again started for England in midfield as the Three Lions dominated proceedings on the way to their second 2-0 win of the group stages. Harvey Elliott came off the bench for the last 20 minutes of the match. The win coupled with other results means England have qualified for the quarter finals with a match left to play in the group stages.

Czechia needed a win to give themselves a chance to advance, and they got it against Germany. Jaroš again started in net for the Czechs, and made 6 saves to help his side to a 2-1 win. The Czech Republic sits second in the table with 3 points, and a win against Israel will see them through the the knockout rounds. The last round of Group C play will be on Wednesday.