Liverpool Internationals Round Up: Díaz Scores For Colombia

Luis Díaz helped Colombia to a solid 2-0 victory in their friendly match against Germany. Díaz scored the game’s first goal in the 54th minute with a header past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Díaz played almost the full 90 minutes. It was Colombia’s first ever win against Germany.

In Euro qualifying, captain Andy Robertson played the whole game as his Scotland continued their impressive winning streak. They’ve now won all four for their qualifying matches. The most recent was on Tuesday against Georgia. The Scots now have a solid lead atop group A.

Portugal barely snuck past Iceland 1-0 with Diogo Jota an unused substitute on the bench. Iceland’s downfall came in the 80th minute when Willum Thor Willumsson received a second yellow card, putting his team down to 10 men. Cristiano Ronaldo then scored a controversial 89th minute goal to get the win. The goal was initially flagged offside, but after an extra long VAR check, Ronaldo was deemed barely onside, and so the goal was given. This gives Portugal a perfect record in their four qualifying matches, leaving them on top of Group J.