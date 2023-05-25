Southgate Details Trent Phone Call

Liverpool FC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was recalled to the England squad for next month’s Euro qualifiers with Malta and North Macedonia, marking his return to the team after being left out of the selection the previous time.

England manager Gareth Southgate elaborated a bit more about a phone call he had with Trent, and the potential of him playing his newfound inverted fullback role in the English setup going forward:

“The reason for the conversation was that I felt it was good to chat to him about what he is doing, about how I see it, how he sees it, what it might become. Contrary to what might be the mood music - I have a really good relationship with him and we talk a lot about his game, football. ‌“I’ve always recognised his qualities as a player but he’s just been bloody unlucky that we’ve got Walker, who has just had three of the best games I’ve seen from a right back, Trippier who has probably been one of the outstanding players this season, Reece James also. ‌“So that has been difficult and England won’t have been as fulfilling because he has unbelievable experiences with Liverpool and we haven’t been able to give him the same. But that doesn’t mean I don’t think he is a bloody good footballer and you’d like to find a way of it working because of his talents. “That’s why I felt it was important to call him as I have done in the past. As to what his best position is, who knows moving forward. We shouldn’t be sitting here saying he is a midfielder now because we have a glimpse of that but there’s a lot more to it and could be really exciting but let’s see.”

Both Trent and Jordan Henderson will potentially be in action as England face Malta in Ta’ Qali on 16 June, before playing North Macedonia at Old Trafford three days later.