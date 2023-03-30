Robbo: “They Were Going Down A Little Bit Easily”

Liverpool FC’s Andy Robertson has responded to Spain midfielder Rodri’s comments in the wake of a 2-0 upset win by the Scots. And let’s be honest; when you let Scott McTominay score a brace, you probably deserve to lose. In a rare moment of coincidental shithousery, they’re also set to face off against each other when club action resumes, as Liverpool will travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City.

This was what Rodri said after the game:

“It’s the way they play. You have to respect it but for me, it’s a bit rubbish. Because it’s always wasting time. They provoke you, they always fall. For me, this is not football.” “For the spirit of the sport, you have to move on. The referee has to take control of this but he says nothing. It’s a bit frustrating because we want to win but they waste time, waste time. It is what it is. They have their weapons, we have to use our weapons and I think we will learn for the next time.”

And Robertson with the response:

“They were going down a little bit easily. We were always going to be physical, we wanted to win our challenges - we did that, and I don’t think we crossed a line. We got under their skin a bit. It was an all-round top performance.”

Let’s hope Rodri gets flustered just as easily this weekend.