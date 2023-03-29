Liverpool International Round-Up: Salah and Robertson Both Captain Teams to Victory

The March international break has finished up after Monday’s final matches. The only casualty appears to be Kostas Tsimikas, who went off after 24 minutes in Greece’s draw against Lithuania on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson ended their time with their countries on a high note, both of them captaining their respective teams to victory. Salah, in his fashion, assisted and scored for Egypt in their 4-0 win over Malawi in African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Salah helped his team strike early, setting up Tarak Hamed after only four minutes. He then claimed Egypt’s third goal as his own after only 20 minutes, finishing off the team’s early first half blitz.

The win puts Salah’s Egypt and Naby Keïta’s Guinea both on nine points after playing four qualifiers in group D. Egypt currently sits atop the group through goal difference.

Across the world in Glasgow, Andy Robertson and his Scotland team welcomed Spain for their group A Euro qualifier. Robertson, in his fashion, set up Scott McTominay’s first goal of the night. Scotland went on to win 2-0, putting themselves atop their group after the first two games.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott weren’t quite as lucky. They both featured in the England U21 team’s 2-0 defeat in a friendly against Croatia.