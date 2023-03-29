Tsimikas Picks Up Hip Injury

According to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, Liverpool FC left-back Kostas Tsimikas has picked up a hip injury while on international duty with Greece. He was substituted off in the 23rd minute of a friendly against Lithuania.

❗️ Tsimikas is out after 23 minutes at the Greece v Lithuania friendly match. Right rib problem. Seems no serious @LFC #LFC #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) March 27, 2023

It’s currently deemed a non-serious injury, but if you’ve lived long enough in the Liverpool-verse, that could change to a season-ending injury in a hot minute.

It’s certainly not ideal, as a Kostas layoff would leave the Reds with only Andrew Robertson to call upon as they embark on a gruelling and potentially season-defining stretch of games. The week begins with a visit to the Etihad on Saturday, Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and lastly, a visit from league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Robbo played the entire 90 minutes last night, captaining Scotland to an impressive 2-0 victory against Spain. We know he’s certainly capable of playing 3 games in a week, but fingers crossed.