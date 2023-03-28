Liverpool Internationals Round-Up: Naby Keïta Scores for Guinea

Liverpool players continue their games across the world as they represent their countries on Sunday and Monday. Naby Keïta had the best night, scoring the opening goal for Guinea in their 3-2 victory against Ethiopia. Keïta scored only four minutes into the match, setting the stage for them to earn a win in African Cup of Nations qualifying.

Worst night goes to Liverpool wingback Kostas Tsimikas who had to go off injured at only 24 minutes in Greece’s scoreless draw in the friendly against Lithuania.

In Euro qualifying, Liverpool players were successful. Jordan Henderson played all 90 minutes in England’s 2-0 victory against Ukraine to make it to the top of group C. France won again, this time grabbing a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. Ibrahima Konaté played all 90 minutes. Netherlands pulled themselves up after the defeat to France, and Virgil van Dijk lead to defeating Gibraltar 3-0. Finally, Diogo Jota came off the bench in Portugal’s 6-0 decimation of Luxembourg.

Andy Robertson still has one more game to play with Scotland tomorrow, but then the players should be returning to Merseyside to prepare for their Saturday afternoon match against Manchester City.