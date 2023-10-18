International Action: Teammates Face-Offs, Harvey Captains, Szobo and Darwin Excel

Several Liverpool FC players were in action on Monday, headlined by Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas playing each other as Greece hosted the Netherlands in Athens for a Euro 2024 qualifier. Both players started the tie, and Van Dijk would emphatically finish the game with an injury-time penalty (with lasers in his face) to seal the victory.

Elsewhere, Harvey Elliott continued his rich vein of form for the England U21s. Captaining the team, he assisted Charlie Cresswell’s late equaliser. Unfortunately, Ukraine would score in stoppage time to win 3-2. Jarell Quansah was also an unused substitute in the game.

Diogo Jota made a second-half substitute appearance for Portugal away at Bosnia-Herzegovina. The match finished 5-0, and it’s worth noting that Portugal had already qualified prior.

Mohamed Salah played the full 90 minutes for Egypt in a friendly with Algeria held in the UAE. The game finished 1-1, with former Leicester City striker Islam Slimani levelling for Algeria after Hamdy Fathy had opened the scoring for the Egyptians.

In Tuesday's action, Dominik Szoboszlai scored and assisted in Hungary’s 2-2 draw with Lithuania. He had a lot to do to rescue a point for the Hungarians. First, he converted a penalty and then delivered a corner headed in by Barnabas Varga.

Ibrahima Konate started for France in a friendly against Scotland. He played 88 minutes as the French cruised to a 4-1 win.

Wataru Endo captained Japan to a 2-0 win in a friendly against Tunisia.

England secured qualification for the Euros with a 3-1 win against Italy, with Trent Alexander-Arnold as an unused substitute.

Last but certainly not least: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying action!

Darwin Núñez broke the deadlock for Uruguay as they hosted Brazil. Ederson was in goal instead of Alisson, so of course that happened. He followed it up with an assist to Nicolas de la Cruz for the second goal, absolutely manhandling Arsenal’s Gabriel in the box with textbook holdup play before the delivery.

His teammate, Luis Diaz did not have such a fun time. Playing for Colombia away at Ecuador, Lucho missed a penalty and then had an assist for a goal chalked off due to offside following a VAR review.

Alexis Mac Allister started for Argentina in a qualifier away at Peru and played the whole game as Argentina cruised to a 2-0 victory courtesy of a brace from Lionel Messi.