Liverpool International Update: Núñez Comes Through For Uruguay and Robertson Off Injured

Darwin Núñez was the winner on Thursday when his Uruguay took on Colombia in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Núñez converted an injury time penalty to help Uruguay leave the game with a point. Maximiliano Araújo drew a foul in the box from Colombian player Camilo Vargas in the 87th minute, leading to Vargas going off with a second yellow and Uruguay getting a chance to even the score at 2-2.

It’s Uruguay’s first win in the nascent World Cup qualifying campaign and leaves them in fourth place in the table.

Current World Cup holders Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 thanks to a goal by Nicolas Otamendi. Alexis Mac Allister played the whole game.

Andy Robertson came away as the loser, as he was forced to come off with a shoulder injury during Scotland’s Euros qualifying group game loss against Spain. Despite falling 2-0, Scotland are still at the top of Group A after six games, but the concern is for Robertson and how badly his shoulder was injured.

Mohamed Salah played in Egypt’s 1-0 friendly match against Zambia. Their coach did sub him off — after a mere 90+12’ of play, so he should be nice and rested when he returns to Merseyside.