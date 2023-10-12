Owen Beck: “A Dream Come True”

21-year full back Owen Beck, currently on loan to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, has been called up to the Wales international senior team.

“When I got called up, it was kind of a dream come true”, he said.

“I’ve been with the U21s and when the manager called me, it was a dream come true and a surreal moment”.

The Welsh squad will face Gibraltar in a friendly, and then Croatia in a Euro 2023 qualifier.

“I’ve just been trying to enjoy it every day and take it game by game. I think I’ve done that. I’m just trying to make as many positive impressions as I can”, Beck added.

Being with the senior team will add to his development, and prepare him to feature in Jurgen Klopp’s side in the future.

“Just playing regularly is the main thing really”, he said.

“Playing 90 minutes will build me up as a player and a person really. I’m taking that game by game. I think I’m in good form and just trying to keep the consistency up is the main thing really.”

Beck joined Liverpool’s youth academy with the U-13s from Stoke City, and signed his first professional contract in 2020.