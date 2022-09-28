Liverpool International Update: Darwin Núñez Scores For Uruguay

New signing Darwin Núñez scored a goal for Uruguay in Tuesday friendly action. His goal was one of the two that beat Canada 2-0 in Bratislava, and it came courtesy of a header from former Red Luis Suarez in the 33rd minute.

Around the world, several Reds were representing their countries in various friendlies and made up tournaments.

Diogo Jota started for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League, helping the home team come away victorious against Spain. This late 1-0 win means they topped their group and have secured a spot in the final phase of the tournament which will take place next summer.

Kostas Tsimikas played the full Nations League match against Northern Ireland, which Greece won 3-1. They also topped their group, but for some reason they’re not going on? I don’t have the patience to pretend I’m following this tournament or understand the rules. Let us know in the comments what is going on if you want to.

Alisson Becker played for Brazil against Tunisia. He allowed a goal passed him, but Brazil still won 5-1. Liverpool’s other Brazilians, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, stayed on the sidelines as unused subs.