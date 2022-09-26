Diogo Jota, Virgil Van Dijk, And Oakley Cannonier On The Mark For Liverpool’s Internationals

It’s been a weird start to the season for Liverpool. After looking sensational against Manchester City in the Community Shield, the squad has struggled with a raft of injuries to key players, inconsistent performances, and then two games postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. Now the squad has dispersed for the first international break of the season that will be later disrupted by a winter FIFA World Cup.

The good news for Reds fans is one of those players who was injured to start the season is back and finding his form again. Diogo Jota came on for Portugal in the 67th minute against the Czech Republic while his team was up 3-0. In typical Jota fashion, he ghosted in to the back post to head home from close range after a corner kick was flicked across the face of goal. Portugal lead Group 1 in the UEFA League A division.

Defender Virgil van Dijk also found the back of the net in UEFA Nations League action. He headed home a corner in the 73rd minute to give the Netherlands the 1-0 win over Belgium in Group 4 of the UEFA League A division.

Kostas Tsimikas was also in action, starting and playing 90 minutes for Greece. His side lost 1-0 to Cyprus, but Greece still sit on top of Group 2 in the UEFA Nations League C division.

Luis Diaz started for Colombia as they trounced Guatemala 4-1 playing in New York. Diaz came off in the 64th minute with his side leading 2-0.

Liverpool also had quite a few of their Academy players involved in youth international matches. Oakley Cannonier seemingly can’t stop scoring, netting a brace for the England U19s as they beat Georgia 6-0. Luke Chambers, Isaac Mabaya, and Lee Jonas also played during the match.

Midfielder James Balagizi also featured in a winning effort for England. He played for the England U20s as they beat Morocco 2-1.