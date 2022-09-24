Liverpool Internationals Wrap Up: Salah Scores, Alisson Saves

It’s another weekend without Liverpool playing, but at least we can’t blame the death of some very old lady this time. Instead, we can turn our ire toward the unending greed of FIFA (and for that matter, all of football’s governing bodies).

Anyway, it’s an international break, which is completely necessary in a year with a midseason World Cup. Regardless, some Liverpool players featured for their national teams, if you’re into that sort of thing!

Mohamed Salah played the full 90 minutes for Egypt in their home friendly against Niger. The Egyptian king netted twice, the first and third goals, in the 3-0 win.

Brazil played a friendly against Ghana in France, and Alisson Becker played the complete match between the sticks. Brazil also went on to win 3-0, and Fabinho came on as a second half substitute. Roberto Firmino was an unused sub.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also an unused sub as England fell 1-0 to Italy (and were thusly relegated from UEFA Nations League A).

Finally, Darwin Nunez played the full 90 minutes for Uruguay in a friendly against Iran, as La Celeste lost 1-0 in Austria.