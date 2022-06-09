Liverpool Internationals: Robbo Wins, Kelleher Loses

Just seven days after their World Cup hopes were dashed in the qualification playoffs, Scotland took on Armenia at Hampden Park in UEFA Nations League action. They came out as comfortable 2-0 victors. Scotland boss Steve Clarke singled out the Liverpool FC left-back’s leadership for praise after the game:

“I’ve got to mention the captain. He was outstanding. He was outstanding in the dressing room before the game. Himself, John McGinn and Callum McGregor are leaders, taking us onto the pitch in a good frame of mind.”

“It was three good performances from them but I thought the captain was exceptional.”

“He’s just great in general. Being a captain and leader is something Andy has grown into. And it’s something which doesn’t get mentioned as often as it should do.”

“Captains are important at this time in the dressing room. They are the ones people look to step up.”