Liverpool Internationals: Mane Scores 98th Minute Penalty for Senegal, Fab and Ali Take on Taki

If you were worried that Liverpool FC’s Sadio Mane would have some kind of penalty hangover after getting his shot saved by international teammate Edouard Mendy, fear no more. Mane scored a 98th-minute game-winning penalty against Rwanda. Watch.

This makes it two out of two for Senegal in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, following a 3-1 win against Benin. Mane also scored a hat-trick in that game, which took him past Henri Camara to become Senegal’s all-time top scorer. (Mane has 32 now, Camara had 29.)

Elsewhere, Brazil travelled to Tokyo to take on Japan in a friendly game. Alisson and Takumi Minamino started the game, while Fabinho was a late sub for Casemiro at the 85-minute mark. The game was decided by a lone goal with PSG’s Neymar scoring the winning penalty. It was won by Richarlison (I haven’t seen it but I assume it was a dive) after he was fouled inside the box at the 75th-minute mark of the game.