Salah Plays Through Hamstring Strain, Will Miss Next Match

Liverpool FC stars Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita faced off in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Sunday, with Egypt eking out a 1-0 win at home.

After the game, Egypt manager Ehab Galal revealed that the 29-year-old had played through injury and he was set to undergo scans:

“Salah was suffering from an injury and played through it. He rejected Liverpool’s request for an X-ray before the game and will now undergo it.”

Well, the results are now in. In a statement released by the Egyptian FA on Monday, it was confirmed the winger will be rested this week having undergone a scan on a minor muscle strain, and that Salah will miss Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia. Thankfully, it didn’t seem like Mo aggravated his injury whilst playing through it. This dude really needs to chill out a bit. Can it be topless Instagram photo season yet for Mohamed Salah?