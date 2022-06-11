Liverpool Internationals Update: Elliott Shines In England U-21 Victory

The season is well and truly over, and Liverpool’s players have dispersed across the globe, playing for their own countries in a myriad of friendlies. Harvey Elliott, one of the Reds’ most promising youngsters, played a huge part in England’s 5-0 victory away to Kosovo on their way to qualifying for the European Championship. While not scoring himself, Elliott managed two assists to help guide the team to victory. Young Scouser Curtis Jones got a break, remaining an unused substitute in the game.

Meanwhile in Vienna for the UEFA Nations League — an important and storied competition and definitely not a cash grab — aided by his incredible season in defense for the Reds, Ibrahima Konaté made his senior debut. The center-back started for France and played out the entirety of their 1-1 draw against Austria. However, after three games played, France remains at the bottom of Group 1 with only two points.

Takumi Minamino jogged on for the last 10 minutes of Japan’s easy 4-1 victory over Ghana in an international friendly.

Even more high flying UEFA Nations League action kicks off today with Netherlands, England, Scotland, and Wales all battle it out in matchday three.