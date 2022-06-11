Mohamed Salah Set To Miss International Clash With Heung Min Son

International friendlies, on the whole, are typically pretty drab and meaningless affairs. But occasionally two superstars of the game faceoff and make things at least mildly interesting.

That is not the case here, as Mohamed Salah will once again miss out for Egypt as the Pharaohs take on Korea, led by fellow Premier League Golden Boot winner Heung Min Son, in Seoul on Tuesday night.

This will be Mo’s second consecutive absence from the Egypt squad, citing “unspecified” injuries (AKA “needing a fucking rest”). Last time out, and sans Mo, the Pharaohs fell 2-0 Ethiopia during AFCON qualification.

Egypt were already underdogs against Korea, and Salah’s absence is only going to exacerbate the differences in quality between the two sides.

Personally, I think Mo should come along for the trip anyway. Seoul is a phenomenal city and World Cup Stadium, where the match is set to take place, is a boss place to watch a game. He could also make me very jealous with Instagram posts at various restaurants, dining on as much kimchi as his (read: my) heart desires.

Maybe I need to go in his place? Hey Egypt, would you accept a Jew who isn’t that good at the footy in his place? No? Can I just go to Seoul on Tuesday night anyway? Is this piece long enough to publish now? I think so.

Anyway, I’m looking forward to meaningless friendlies being over, so I don’t even have to pretend to be excited about a Korea-Egypt match.