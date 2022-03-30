Jota Helps Seal Portugal’s Spot in the World Cup

Portugal have sealed their spot in the World Cup in Qatar, after a 2-0 win against North Macedonia in the World Cup qualifying playoff. Liverpool FC’s Diogo Jota assisted a goal for Bruno Fernandes (ew) in the second half.

Playing in the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, the stadium of his hometown club, Jota picked up the ball on the left flank deep in the Macedonian half, and swung in a delightful cross to Fernandes for a first-time finish.

It was a tough ending for North Macedonia, who were hoping to build on their shock upset win over Italy last week. For Portugal, it was qualification salvaged, after a qualifying campaign that saw them finish second behind Serbia in their group. Fernando Santos’ side was often criticised for being a tad too negative, and while it’s probably a stretch to consider them dark horses to win it all at the end of the year, their experience and star power may prove to be a tough out for other established teams in October.