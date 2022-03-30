Hendo Defends Harry Maguire

In a friendly against the Ivory Coast at Wembley, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who has been in torrid form for his club recently, was booed by England fans... and his teammates were not particularly impressed.

Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson took to his Instagram account after the game, and had this to say:

I can’t get my head around what happened at Wembley tonight. Harry Maguire has been a colossus for England. Without him, the progress made at the last two tournaments would not have been possible. To be booed at his home stadium, for no reason? What have we become? What happened tonight was just wrong. As someone who wants to win with England I feel fortunate to share a dressing room with him. We all feel the same!

Maguire has been in pretty poor form for United all season and was recently sarcastically applauded off by the Old Trafford faithful during United’s recent 1-0 defeat to Atletico. This appears to be some sort of weird carryover from that. As ever, Henderson remains the consummate teammate and captain, even if I find the situation slightly funny.