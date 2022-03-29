Andy Robertson Healthy Enough to Feature For Scotland

Andy Robertson, the Scotland captain, was ruled out of his country’s first friendly on Thursday evening. Scotland came out with a 1-1 draw against Poland without Robertson in defense. Tuesday evening, he’s been cleared to return to the team when they take on Austria in another friendly.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke alluded to using Robertson on Tuesday, in a heavily rotated team to the one that featured against Poland.

Liverpool fans will breathe a sigh of relief that Robertson’s feeling well again, considering the Reds will already be without Trent Alexander-Arnold when they return in April. While it may be frustrating to watch Liverpool players head off to represent their countries and potentially pick up an injury, Robertson said that Reds’ manager Jürgen Klopp fully supports the traveling players.

“The manager of Liverpool supports the boys who go away on international duty,” Robertson said. “He knows how important it is for all of us. He wants us to be sensible of course, but he knows how important it is to us, just like every Liverpool game, and we always make ourselves available for them. He will probably be happy that I have only played one game and not two!

“But I will go down to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run-in and that is the most important thing for him and the most important thing for the club. Hopefully I will get another cap tomorrow and that is the most important thing for Scotland.”

Every game is a big game at the season comes to a close and the Reds continue to challenge on three fronts. A fit Robertson could be a big key to success for the team, so light your candles and say a quick prayer for the safe return of Robertson and all of Liverpool’s internationals this week.