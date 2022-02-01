Liverpool AfCON Update: Both Senegal and Egypt Headed to Semifinals

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané continue to progress with their countries in the African Cup of Nations. On Sunday, both Egypt and Senegal won their quarterfinal matches and face different opponents in the semifinals.

It went into overtime between Egypt and Morocco, thanks to Salah’s 53rd minute strike that tied the game through the first 90 minutes. In the 100th minute, Salah then set up the winning goal for his teammate Mahmoud Trézéguet. With that 2-1 victory, Egypt face Burkina Faso on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Senegal made easier work of their quarterfinal match. The reigning runners-up in the tournament beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1. Though he played for all 90 minutes, Mané did not get on the score sheet.

Senegal take on tournament hosts Cameroon on Wednesday for a right to make it into the final.

If both teams succeed, then we’ll be treated to a Salah vs. Mané final on Sunday. Somehow, after trading African Player of the Year wins over the years, it feels as though it had to eventually come to this.

Either way, this week will mark the end of the tournament and see Salah and Mané return back to Merseyside to join their Liverpool teammates as they continue to compete in all four competitions.